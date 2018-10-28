Healthy bodies, fit minds, while having fun

The YMCA of Northern BC is expanding its Youth Mindfulness program to the northwest to help young adults manage stress, worries and anxiety.

With $3 million in funding support provided by the B.C. government, the Y Mindfulness initiative will be rolled out in Northern B.C. in January, including in Kitimat through Kitimat Community Development Centre’s Mind Fit program for teens aged 13 to 19.

The eight-week-long Mind Fit program, beginning in January, is designed to support teens in learning how to incorporate physical activity into their wellness plan.

The program involves youth workers meeting with teens for an hour initially to discuss healthy coping strategies, set achievable goals, and discuss tools to help make getting active easier and more fun.

The second hour is led by a physical activity specialist from the community and the group tries out new games, fitness classes and activities.

“Participants will learn healthy coping skills, connect with other teens in the community, and get support all in a safe and friendly environment,” said YMCA of Northern BC Y-Mindfulness programs coordinator Jane Daigle.

She added that there is no cost for teens to participate and that referrals aren’t required.

KCDC’s Luiza Couto said Mind Fit is also about teens learning from experienced professionals how to manage mental health in a safe environment.

“Mind Fit is educational fun, active and engaging and gives teens an opportunity to try a new physical activity every week while making friends and having fun,” said Cuito, adding that teens of all fitness levels are welcome to attend.

The dates for the Mind Fit programs will be announced closer to the time in the Northern Sentinel.For more information contact Luiza Couto 250-632-3144 extension 211 or by email:lcouto@kitimatcdc.ca, or

Melissa Lopes 250-639-5579 or by email: mlopes@ kitimatcdc.ca.