Hay of Kamloops Blazers gets Team Canada nod

Kamloops This Week

Don Hay has been named head coach of the Canadian team heading to Russia for the 2018 IIHF World Championship, which runs from April 19 to April 29 in Chelyabinsk and Magnitogorsk.

The Kamloops Blazers’ head coach will be joined by assistant coaches Daniel Renaud and Jody Hull.

Hay led Canada to gold at the 1995 World Junior Hockey Championships and bronze at the 2012 world juniors.

His most recent national team duty came in 2013, when he led the Canadians to gold at the IIHF U18 World Championship in Sochi, Russia.

Canada will open on April 19 against the U.S. and will also play Belarus, Sweden and Switzerland in preliminary-round action.