Hawaii trip a soccer success

The Cowichan United Gold boys U17 soccer team stands in the waters of Hawaii’s Hanauma Bay during their spring break trip to Oahu. (Submitted)

The Cowichan U17 boys Gold soccer team made the most of spring break by travelling to Hawaii to compete in the 20th annual Friendship Cup tournament in Honolulu on March 9 and 10.

Cowichan United opened the tournament with a 4-1 loss to the Hawaiian side Rush. Blake Starck scored a brilliant goal to put Cowichan ahead just past the 12-minute mark, but the travel and temperature caught up to the Canadians and they were unable to sustain their lead.

After some rest and rehydration, the second game later that day was a better result as Cowichan earned a 1-1 tie with Nemesis 1. Justin Marinier opened the scoring for Cowichan just after halftime with a well-struck free kick from just outside the 18-yard box. The Hawaiian team pressed back hard and drew even midway through the half. Cowichan withstood relentless pressure down the stretch to preserve the tie.

The tournament ended for Cowichan with a 2-1 win over Nemesis 2 the following day. This time, the other team opened the scoring, heading in a fantastic cross just three minutes after the game began. The resilient Cowichan players were rewarded soon after with a well-placed goal that Liam Gurzinski chipped over the Nemesis keeper’s head.

With the score still knotted at 1-1, Kees Glass had to leave the pitch when he was bloodied in a collision with the Hawaiian goalkeeper, aided by his older brother, Finn.

“Finn brought a tear to every soccer mom’s eye when he rushed to his brother and carried him off the pitch,” Cowichan coach Ron Glass said.

That incident seemed to fire up the Cowichan players, who raised their intensity, and were awarded a free kick late in injury time. The goalie mishandled the initial shot, and Nick Gurzinski pounced on the rebound to deliver the winning goal.

With a 1-1-1 record, Cowichan finished the tournament in second place. In addition to their three soccer games, the team hiked Diamond Head, toured the Honolulu Zoo, snorkeled in Hanauma Bay, visited Pearl Harbor, participated in a luau, and swam at Waikiki Beach.

United’s season will wrap up on April 6 when they face Powell River in the 55th annual Island Invitational hosted by the University of Victoria.