Harris siblings earn Canada Games medals

Isabelle Harris throws her opponent during the Canada Games in Red Deer, Alta. earlier this month. Harris won gold in her division at the event. (Submitted)

Mission natives and Abbotsford-trained judo siblings Payton and Isabelle Harris cleaned up at the Canada Winter Games last week in Red Deer, Alta.

Isabelle won gold in the women’s 63 kilogram division, while Payton earned silver in the men’s 81 kg division. Both siblings also scored silver in men’s and women’s judo team competition.

Isabelle didn’t lose a single match at the event, defeating Prince Edward Island’s Loren Enman in the preliminary round and continued with a win over Alberta’s Teyana Roberts in the quarter-finals. She then defeated Quebec’s Samia Boussarhane in the semifinal and beat Nova Scotia’s Sierra Tanner in the gold medal match. All the matches occurred on Feb. 27.

Payton posted wins over Nova Scotia’s Noah Thomas John Latimer and Ontario’s Nick Langlois, but then fell to Quebec’s Alexandre Arencibia in the gold medal match. All those matches also occurred on Feb. 27.

The team competition, which occurred on March 1, saw Team B.C. lose to Alberta in the women’s gold medal match, and B.C. lost to Quebec in the men’s gold medal match.

Mission speed skaters Jane and Annabelle Green won bronze medals in speed skating earlier in the competition.

Abbotsford skier Chase Burns finished fifth in the ski cross, sixth in the slalom and 30th in the Super G.

Abbotsford’s Ben Garrett and the Team B.C. wheelchair basketball team placed sixth overall, while Abbotsford hockey players Graham Sward and Jake Chiasson along with the Team B.C men’s hockey team finished seventh.

Team B.C. earned 87 medals at the event to place fourth overall behind Quebec (146), Ontario (105) and Alberta (100).

For complete results from the event, visit canadagames.ca.