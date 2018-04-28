Harlequins back with a murder of Crows

Penticton Harelquin Jay Hacking puts the crunch on his Kelowna opponent during Saturday's Okanagan Rugby Union at the McNicoll Park Oval.

It took a bit of time but the Penticton Harlequins hit their stride in the team’s second match of the Okanagan Rugby Union season Saturday against the visiting Kelowna Crows.

After giving up a pair of tries in the first half the Harlequins roared back with three tries of their own on their next three possessions and never looked back racking up a 42-17 victory to avenge the previous Saturday’s loss to the Vernon Jackals in the season opener.

“It was much better than last week,” said playing coach Brenden Ferreira, who added that getting behind early is not usual for the club. “Unfortunately that’s a bad habit this team has had over the years, I don’t know why, we’ve tried so many different things but once the guys settled themselves down and started playing the structures they’ve been working on we turned things around.”

He credited the strong effort of the defence in both preparation prior to and work effort during the game.

Leading the team and the guy Ferreira called the “man of the match” was Kurtis Everett.

His cat-like movements accounted for three tries and he made all of his kicks to finish the match with more than half the team’s points, 27 in total.

The team is back at the McNicoll Park Oval for its third home game next Saturday when they play host to Salmon Arm in a 1 p.m. start.