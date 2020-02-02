Harlem Globetrotters hoop it up in Nanaimo

Harlem Globetrotters player Devan (Beast) Douglas soars for a slam dunk during Sunday’s game at the Vancouver Island University gym. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

The Harlem Globetrotters were able to keep their lengthy winning streak going in Nanaimo.

The hall-of-fame basketball team defeated the Washington Generals on Sunday afternoon at a sold-out Vancouver Island University gymnasium.

Spectators were treated to a circus passing, acrobatic slam dunks and plenty of shenanigans. Kris (Hi-Lite) Bruton hounded the referee, Craig (Hi-Rise) Hinton delivered ferocious dunks and Brittany (Ice) Hrynko dribbled circles around hapless Generals opponents. Even 4-foot-5 Jahmani (Hot Shot) Swanson went way up for a dunk after getting a boost from a couple of teammates.

Nanaimo was the final stop of a two-week tour in Canada for the Globetrotters.

