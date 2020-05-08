HarbourCats strike out on 2020 season

With some teams calling it due to COVID-19, West Coast League determined to play on

The Victoria HarbourCats mascot Harvey strikes a pose before a game at Royal Athletic Park in 2017. (Black Press Media file photo)

A pandemic proved to be all three strikes as the Victoria HarbourCats pulled the plug on its baseball season this year.

The club announced the cancellation of its eighth season in the West Coast League on May 8. The HarbourCats join the Bend Elks, Kelowna Falcons, Bellingham Bells and Corvallis Knights in being unable to participate in 2020 due to health directives.

The WCL continues to explore options for play in 2020 with their remaining member teams.

The HarbourCats look forward to a strong return in 2021 and anticipate being joined on Vancouver Island by the expansion Nanaimo franchise. That team, due to be named this summer, will be the 13th team in the summer collegiate league and is expected to start playing June 2021 at Serauxmen Stadium. The Nanaimo franchise is owned by the same group that operates the Victoria HarbourCats.

Fans can visit harbourcats.com/ticket-policies to learn more about ticket exchanges for 2021.

