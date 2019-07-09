HarbourCats return to Evans Park in Cowichan

The Victoria HarbourCats got by the Ladysmith Pilots 5-2

Victoria HarbourCats infielder Harrison Spohn blasts a home run in the first inning of his team’s exhibition game against the Ladysmith Pilots at North Cowichan’s Evans Park last Tuesday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Victoria HarbourCats got by the Ladysmith Pilots 5-2 in a non-league exhibition game at North Cowichan’s Evans Park last Tuesday night.

The HarbourCats, who have an 18-9 record in the West Coast League through July 7, opened the scoring on a home run by infielder Harrison Spohn in the first inning, and never looked back.

Earlier that same day, the HarbourCats cracked the Collegiate Summer Baseball national top 25 for the first time this year, checking in at No. 24 out of 260 teams playing in 32 leagues across North America.

The game last Tuesday was the HarbourCats’ first visit to the Cowichan Valley since an exhibition game in June 2014.