HarbourCats nail down 2019 West Coast League baseball schedule

Victoria HarbourCats’ pitcher Ethan Fox hurls one toward the plate during 2018 West Coast League baseball action game at Wilson’s Group Stadium. The Cats announced their 2019 season schedule today. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

It’ll be a Knight and month to remember when the Victoria HarbourCats kick off the home portion of their seventh West Coast League baseball season at Wilson’s Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park.

This afternoon the club announced its 54-game 2019 league schedule, which opens June 4 with a three-game set in Wenatchee, followed by a three-game opening homestand June 7-9 against three-time defending WCL champion Corvallis Knights.

“This is always an exciting time of the off-season for us, when we get our schedule,” HarbourCats managing partner Jim Swanson said in a release. “Now we can get busy setting up all our promotions and all the other fun activities we do at the park that keep our season ticket holders, sponsors and fans coming back year after year.”

Local fans will get a healthy dose of HarbourCats baseball in June and early July, during which the team will play a 12-games in 17 days stretch. Included in that homestand will be the popular Canada Day weekend series against the Kelowna Falcons.

A number of special promotions are planned, such as the School Spirit Day on June 19, fireworks June 30, July 20 and Aug. 9; Harvey’s Birthday July 10, Business Person’s Getaway Day on Aug. 1, Jersey Off Our Backs night Aug. 10 and Fan Appreciation Day Aug. 11.

Southwest Washington-based WCL expansion club Ridgefield figures into the HarbourCats’ schedule this season, with Victoria hosting the Raptors for three games July 8-10 then playing in Ridgefield July 11, 25 and 26. The league’s all-star break happens July 22-23 in Bend, Ore.

A number of exhibition games are also in the works, including the possibility of another contest against the touring Cuban team that stopped in Victoria this summer.

Season tickets and 10-game flex packs are on sale now. To view the options, drop by the HarbourCats office at 1814 Vancouver St. (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday). You can also visit harbourcats.com, call 778-265-0327 or e-mail chris@harbourcats.com for more information. Single-game tickets go on sale in December.

