HarbourCats five-run opening inning enough to down Pippins

Five runs in the top of the first inning was enough to propel the Victoria HarbourCats to victory Thursday night on the road in Washington.

The ‘Cats downed the host Yakima Valley Pippins 13-4, tallying up a total 17 hits on the night.

Parker Bramlett led the Victoria squad with four hits, three runs and a walk, while Chase Wehsener, Griffin Paxton, Frankie Niemann and Trevor Paro each contributed two hits and two RBIs.

Pitcher Zac Horne, who pitched one inning, was credited with the win in relief of starter DJ Peters. Peters pitched four innings, allowing eight hits and four runs, including a one-run homer from the Pippins’ Henry Gargus in the first.

Yakima pitcher Darius Garcia, who gave up seven runs on 11 hits, took the loss.

The game was the fifth in the last seven games the HarbourCats scored more than 10 runs.

Victoria, who visit the Portland Pickles Friday night, sit tied with the Bellingham Bells atop the West Coast League’s North Division, with a 10-5 reccord.

