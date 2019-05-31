HarbourCats coming to Evans Park

For the first time in five years, the Victoria HarbourCats will be playing a game at North Cowichan’s Evans Park this summer.

The HarbourCats will take on the senior men’s Ladysmith Pilots at Evans Park on July 2, one of a handful of up-Island games for the collegiate summer ball team this season.

Game time is 6 p.m.

“This is something we have done back to 2014, holding games in other Island ballparks, and it’s something we’re proud to continue,” said Jim Swanson, GM and managing partner of the HarbourCats. “We have announced our interest, as the ownership group of the HarbourCats, of owning a second WCL [West Coast League] team, in Nanaimo. We think the Island is a hotbed for baseball, and these are great communities. These games allow us to put our stamp on those beliefs.”

Tickets are available at Red Arrow Brewing and Sports Traders, and from members of the Duncan Junior Baseball Association board.

“There is room for plenty of fans, but we expect tickets to start selling fast,” said Christian Stewart, assistant GM, ticketing and media.

In addition to the two up-island games, the HarbourCats are taking coaches and players to Duncan, Chemainus and Lake Cowichan on June 11, the second consecutive year, for a Baseball BC-led ambassador excursion that was very popular in 2018.