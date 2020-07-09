Happy Canada Day from horseback

A very rainy July 1st did not deter the enthusiasm of Barriere area equestrians, (l-r) Catherine Dalfort, Kyra Blackburn, Olivia Greenland, and Cherie Jardine, as they paraded in red attire waving Canadian flags to mark Canada Day in the community.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Sports
- 2020 B.C. Winter Games
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map