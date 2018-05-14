Hanlon gone as Giants GM

Vancouver Giants general manager Glen Hanlon will not be coming back to the Langley Events Centre for the 2018/19 hockey season.

The Giants announced Monday that Hanlon has “decided to pursue other opportunities” and the search for a new GM has begun.

“Glen is a great man, and we thank him very much for his efforts over the past two seasons with us. We wish him all of the best with his future,” said Ron Toigo, president and majority owner of the Giants.

Hanlon was GM for the past two years. From a rough 2016/17 season in which the Giants failed to make the playoffs, they improved to a competitive team that fought their way into a playoff spot before being eliminated in seven games in the first round to Victorial this year.