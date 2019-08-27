Haney Neptunes break decades-old club records at provincial swim meet

The Maple Ridge swim club returns home with several medals

Haney Neptune girls division three relay team with coach Sam Janes after winning a bronze medal in the 50 metre freestyle relay. From left to right, Haley Snaith, Gracie Chamberlain, Sam Janes, Robyn Schneider and Julia Longmuir. (Submitted photo)

The Haney Neptune Swim Club has returned from provincials with several athletes placing on the podium and some even breaking decades-old club records.

“[We] took about 30 swimmers to provincials in Kamloops,” said Lilian Longmuir, club representative.

“I think they all did amazing because just qualifying to go to provincials is huge because only the top three in each division get to qualify and that’s really hard.”

Julia Longmuir, a girls division two competitor, won silver and broke a club record that dated back to 1991 when she swam the 50-metre butterfly in 37.29 seconds.

Vincent Longmuir, competed in the boys division three event, won a bronze medal and also broke a club record dating back to 1994 after clocking one minute and six seconds during the 100-metre freestyle.

Joel Blanco won a gold, silver and bronze medal in the division six boys 50-metre freestyle, 100- metre freestyle and 50-metre butterfly, respectively.

The club’s relay teams didn’t disappoint either.

Jada Hesterman won a bronze medal in the division two girls regional relay. Gracie Chamberlain, Robyn Schneider, Haley Snaith and Julia Longmuir won a bronze medal in the girls division three 50-metre freestyle relay.

Christopher Anderson, Keenan Gander, Josiah Hesterman and Vincent Longmuir won a bronze medal in the boys division four freestyle relay.

Jordan Longmuir won a bronze medal in the boys division five regional relay team.

Stephanie Schneider, Jordan Patrick, Charlie Caranoo and Mina Edwards won bronze in the girls “O” CAT 2.

Club records were also broken by Charlie Caranoo, Christopher Anderson and Joel Blanco.

The provincewide competition was hosted by the BC Summer Swimming Association and ran from Aug. 12 to 18. Next year’s competition will be held at the University of British Columbia.