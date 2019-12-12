Haney junior boys win Carney basketball tourney

The Thomas Haney Thunder junior boys basketball team has started the new season strong.

In the first weekend of December, they won Archbishop Carney’s season opening ABC tournament.

In the final Haney beat Abbotsford Christian 53-49.

The Thunder, led by Lucas Peaker and Kaveh Ebrahimi, led of 27-15 at the half. In the third quarter, Abby mounted a tremendous comeback, splashing a couple of three-pointers.

With under a minute left and Haney holding onto a slim 49-45 lead, Abbotsford fouled Thunder forward Evan Swan, sending him to the line where he drained both shots to extend the lead.

Abby stormed down the court and hit a contested trey to close the lead to 51-48, with just 30 seconds left. The Thunder were able to run some time off the clock before Abbotsford once again fouled Swan, sending him to the line, where he calmly dropped both shots and sealed the tournament championship.

Ebrahimi was named a tournament all-star while Peaker, averaging 20 points per game, took Most Valuable Player.

Game one of the tourney saw the Thunder beat host Carney 55-48 in overtime, in front of a packed house. Carney opened the first quarter with an 18-11 lead, but that evaporated to just three points by half time, thanks to the three-point shooting of Peaker.

Carney held the lead until Thunder guard Caleb Dobie took over the offensive glass, giving Haney a one point lead with less than a minute to play. Carney managed to get to the line a tie it up, ultimately sending the game to overtime. There the Thunder took over, with their intense style of play forcing Carney to foul. At the freethrow line Haney they hit eight of 10, led by guard Xavier Power.

Saturday afternoon’s opponent was Burnaby’s Moscrop. After a close first quarter with Moscrop leading 14-12, Haney’s defence, anchored by Jordan Novota’s intensity and Ebrahimi’s leadership, dug in allowing the Thunder to lead 26-20 at half. Haney pressed with their 3D line – Devon Antalek, Davin Sadler, and Caleb Dobie. Their energy changed the course of the game, creating turnovers, and allowed Haney to cruise to a 60-38 win.

