Hammerfest Enduro features beginners to elite

Hammerfest Enduro set for May 26 at Englishman River Falls Provincial Park is open to young as well as elite riders. — File photo

The popular Hammerfest Enduro is pedalling its way into the spotlight again this coming weekend in Errington.

The mountain bike event, the third leg of the 2019 Vancouver Island Cup Mountain Bike Race Series, take places at the Englishman River Falls Provincial Park on May 26. Last year, it made history when it became the first-ever sold out Island Cup race.

Arrowsmith Cycling Club, the organizers, expect another full slate of riders ranging from expert and elite, intermediate, and beginners. This year a new youth course is being added.

Registration for the event closes on May 24 and organizers encourage participants to sign up quickly as space is limited to just 200 entries. It’s $50 for adults and $30 for riders 12-18 years old.

Riders 11 and younger in the youth category are free of charge. Riders must have a valid Cycling BC or UCI Licence. If not you can pay for a one-day licence.

The race offers riders one to four stages, with close to 10 kilometres and 900 metres of combined descending, along with equal amounts of road and trail climbing.

On May 26, registration starts from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. A riders meeting will be held at 10:45 a.m. and the race starts at 11 a.m.

The Island Cup is BC’s premier grassroots race series spanning the length of Vancouver Island. Cross-country, downhill, enduro and marathon disciplines are brought together from numerous local mountain bike clubs. This is sanctioned by Cycling BC.

If doesn’t matter if you are a first-timer, seasoned pro or just out to have some fun, organizers encourage you to join and experience mountain bike racing on Vancouver Island.

