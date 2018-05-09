Hamilton cards gross 72 in Alberni Golf Club action

GERRY FAGAN

Special to the News

In Men’s Club action on Sunday, Colin Hamilton led all golfers, carding a gross 72.

Next on the gross side was Mike Savard, shooting 76. On the net side of the day, believe it or not, our man Tylo Smith came through with a suspicious 63. Other net scores were Bill Morin, Dave Mann and Steve Pointon, all carding 68. Next, coming in with net 69, was Jack Sparks, followed by Don Grill shooting 70.

Closest to the pin winners were Bill Barrett on No. 2, Bill Morin on No. 4 (also pocketing $25 for Charity closest to the pin), Wayne Johnstone on No. 13 and Matt Mesic on No. 17. Fred Fredrickson collected $25 for his net eagle on the mystery hole which was No. 7 this week. Bill Barrett cashed in on the money pot with the only birdie on No. 2.

Next Sunday, May 13 will be the annual Twin Travel and Cruises Scramble.

This will be four man computer-picked teams. Please register in the Pro Shop with your handi-caps for the 8 a.m. shotgun start. Please sign up before 2 p.m. Saturday, May 12.