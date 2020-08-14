Hamhuis hangs up his skates

The Nashville Predators defenceman and Smithereen spent 16 years in the NHL

Dan Hamhuis finished his 16-year NHL career with the Nashville Predators who were eliminated from the NHL playoffs Aug. 12 by the Arizona Coyotes. (Photo courtesy Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament)

Smithereens can expect to see a little more of Dan Hamhuis around town in the future.

Yesterday, the 37-year-old Nashville Predators defencemen announced he is formally stepping away from the NHL following the team’s elimination from the Stanley Cup playoffs on Aug. 12 by the Arizona Coyotes.

Hamhuis spent 16 years in the NHL with the Predators, Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars tallying 297 assists and 59 goals in 1,148 games.

The closest he came to hoisting the Stanley Cup was the 2011 series when his Canucks took the Boston Bruins to seven games, but failed to close the deal losing the final game 4-0.

He did win Olympic gold with Team Canada at the 2014 Sochi Games, however.

Locally, Hamhuis has been instrumental in the success of the Celebrity Golf Tournament, which raised $125,000 for the Bulkley Valley Hospital and Smithers Community Cancer Care Team last year.

Hamhuis recently built a house in Smithers.

