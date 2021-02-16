Hallis Lake trails for skis and snowshoes only

The touring club has had their trails damaged by people hiking along dedicated skiing trails

Nick and Theo Burzynski took advantage of the first day of cross-country skiing at Hallis Lake, hitting the trails on Dec. 12. Junior and beginner ski classes were attended by over two dozen people. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

The Cariboo Ski Touring Club is asking people to stop hiking on their trails.

The club made a post on their Facebook page reminding people walking can damage their trails.

“It’s a big no-no,” club manager Audrey Maillette said. “It damages the skating lane and the classic track.”

Maillette said asking people to follow the rules is the only recourse the club has. They are unable to fine or bring consequences to people breaking the rules.

“It’s a lot of work and money to maintain the trails,” she said. “We are a grassroots organization, a non-profit. It’s all volunteer work so it’s sad to see people not abiding by the few rules we have.”

There are many dedicated hiking trails in and around Quesnel, including the Wonderland Trail network on the Quesnel-Hydraulic Road. The parking lot is on the way to Hallis Lake. A full list of area trails can be found at tourismquesnel.com/parks-trails.

Trail maintenance is taking on an added importance this week as the club prepares for a different kind of event. On Feb. 20 and 21 the club is putting on a so-lo-ppet. The event will see contestants log their own times while completing a set trail.

“We encourage recreational skiers to take advantage of a race with literally no pressure at all but great groomed conditions and an excellent measure of your season’s progress,” a Facebook post reads. “For competitive skiers, race your co-workers or family or friends, independently. Bragging rights encouraged!”

The format keeps the risk of transmission of COVID-19 low. Season or day-passes are required to compete.

