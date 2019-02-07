Haintz most outstanding wrestler for MRSS

Marquesis Haintz of the Ramblers gets set to throw her opponent. (THE NEWS/files)

The Maple Ridge Ramblers wrestling team has had a winning two weeks.

Two weekends ago at the BC Age Class wrestling tournament the womens Cadet (Grade 9-10) and Juvenile (Grade 11-12) teams took top honours in this 80-plus team competition. It was also announced that Grade 11 sensation Marquesis Haintz was the most outstanding wrestler in the competition, which featured “a ridiculously tough weight class,” said coach Bill McCrae.

Other outstanding performances were put on by Tristian Maschke, Ivy Threatful and Norah Wilkes who all won gold medals. Silver medals were earned by Ryan Hicks, Soleil Brooks, Teegan Maschke and Madi Grof. The latter would later return to the mats a day later, moving up an age class, but still medalled agains the older competition, winning a bronze. Other bronze medalists were Abby Blinke and Ashleigh Roy.

Last weekend, competing in the 36th Annual Port Alberni Invitational, Teegan Maschke struck gold and won her first ever championship for MRSS. Down one step on the podium but still contributing valuable team points were Ivy Threatful, Madi Grof and Jos Els.

The team hosts the Fraser Valley in the Zone Qualifier this Saturday, with successful wrestlers moving on to the provincials. The action will be at the MRSS gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Alumni, friends, family and anyone else who would like to view mens and womens oldest and greatest sport are cordially invited to attend,” offered McCrae.