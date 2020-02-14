Haida Gwaii teams well in contention at All Native

Tyler York (11) of Skidegate takes a three while being contested by Massett’s Cooper Wilson during opening round action at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert. For more on Haida Gwaii teams competing in the 61st annual tournament, see Page 3.

There’s been some big results from the Haida contingent of the All Native Basketball Tournament during the opening two days of the competition, including an all islands tilt that will determine bragging rights for the near future.

Seniors Division

New Aiyansh (65) vs Massett (99)

The Old Massett Raiders got their tournament underway on Monday morning with a tilt against New Aiyansh, shooting hot out of the gate to go up 22-3 in the first quarter, building a 52-33 lead by halftime. A high scoring second half would see them finish just one point shy of the century mark as they cruised to a 34 point victory over their opponents. New Aiyansh had no answer for Jordan Williams, who scored a game high 23 points. Cooper Wilson scored 14, while Gwaliga Hart added 11. Phillip Clayton was the top New Aiyansh scorer with 18.

The win meant that an all Haida matchup would be a go for the final game of Monday evening, with the Raiders taking on the #2 ranked Skidegate Saints in the late night affair.

Skidegate (73) vs Massett (62)

It was a packed house in the main gym for Monday night’s game, with plenty of fan support for either side. Neither team gave an inch in the opening 20 minutes, the score staying within one after each quarter. Skidegate looked close to pulling away in the third following an 8-3 run, but Massett roared back with an 8-2 run of their own to spark thoughts of an upset. The Saints recovered though to grab the lead back before the third quarter was out, and despite allowing Massett within four in the final frame, closed the game out by scoring the final seven points to secure the victory. The Alsop duo was connecting for Skidegate, Duane Alsop dropping 17 while Jason Alsop added 12. Tyler Pearson scored 15, with Tyler York also hitting double figures with 10. William Edwards was the high scorer for Massett with 16.

Skidegate will now have until Friday morning before they have to tackle their next opponent. Massett meanwhile will be back on the court Wednesday as they drop down to the Consolation Bracket to continue their quest.

Womens Division

Massett (95) vs Metlakatla BC (32)

A combination of crushing defence and explosive offensive performances led the Haida side to victory in their opening game. Metlakatla held the early 5-3 lead, but it was all Massett after that as they held their opponenets to single digit scoring in three of the quarters, while scoring at least 20 themselves in each frame. Sarah Edenshaw and Camryn Parnell had 20 points each to outscore the Metlakatla side, their team very nearly hitting the triple digit mark with their highest scoring quarter coming in the fourth. Tracy Hughes put in 14 for Metlakatla.

Massett (25) vs Hazelton (82)

The Massett side saw their fortunes reverse drastically on Monday however as #4 seed Hazelton dealt them a sizeable loss. Edenshaw and Parnell were held to a combined three points, with Zoey Collinson leading the way for the team by scoring seven. Taylor Wale had the high mark for Hazelton with 19.

Massett will now be forced to run the Consolation Bracket if they hope their tournament to continue. First up is a Tuesday morning match against Kincolith.

Masters Division

Prince Rupert (59) vs Skidegate (53)

It was an exciting kickoff to the Masters Division games as the Skidegate squad got their shot at the home side Rupert on Monday morning. The visitors got off to a strong start with a 17-13 lead after the first quarter, but Rupert were able to regain a narrow lead by halftime at 28-26. The hosts extended their lead to eight going into the final quarter, but a furious Skidegate push got the Saints within just two. Prince Rupert would muster one final defensive push though to hold on and advance. Darcy Stevens was the high points man for Rupert with 21, while Aaron Hans led the way for Skidegate with 16.

Kitamaat (74) vs Massett (72)

Monday’s other Masters game was another thriller, as Massett overcame sizeable leads from their opponenets to setup a wild finish. Kitamaat looked firmly in control through halftime, where they held a 41-21 edge. Massett trimmed the lead to 12 going into the fourth, but remained with a large hill to climb. They would do just that though, going on a blistering 21-4 run to even take a three point lead. Kitamaat recovered, forcing a 70-70 tie as the game wound down. The Haida side took the lead by two late, but a dagger three by the Haisla side proved to be the difference in this one. Trevor Russ was the top Skidegate scorer with 24 points, followed by Mike Russ with 16. Kitamaat’s Craig Windsor had the game high with 28.

The result means the tournament would have another all-Haida matchup when Skidegate and Massett met in the Consolation Bracket on Tuesday.

