Haber nets strong comeback in Pacific FC home game win

After the grand opening of the Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground and the newly-expanded Westhills Stadium, Vancouver Island’s Pacific FC kept the momentum going with a close win over Winnipeg’s Valour FC.

“You can feel the electricity throughout the stands,” said striker Marcus Haber. Haber saved the game for his team in a 2-1 win, scoring both goals. The match was only his third following a knee injury that sat him out of seven games.

The first half of the game was 1-0 for Valour – until Haber came onto the field. The first time he touched the ball he scored on a penalty shot and his strong game continued despite the recent injury.

“I’m just trying to come in and make a difference,” he said.

The game wasn’t without complication, with many fans upset over some of the referee calls. The last five minutes of the game only saw ten players on the field, after PFC’s Matthew Baldisimo was kicked off due to a verbal attack towards the referee.

Pacific FC was founded in 2018, bringing professional soccer to Vancouver Island for the first time. Langford’s newly-renovated Westhills Stadium now includes purple and white plastic which, including existing grandstands, accommodate 6,000 spectators.

