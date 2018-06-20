Gymnasts wrap up season at final competition

Submitted

More than 1,000 gymnasts competed in Kelowna at the Ogopogo Invitational from June 8 to 10 for the last competition of the season.

Teams representing clubs from across B.C. and Alberta from Junior Olympic (JO) Levels one to 10 and Aspire one and two competed at the last competition of the 2018 season. Kicking Horse Gymnastics Club had nine athletes competing from Golden. One of the highlights of the meet was an athlete’s dance where they had the opportunity to meet an Olympian. This year Olympian Shallon Olson from Omega Gymnastics in Port Coquitlam was on hand to give encouraging words, awards, and sign autographs.

Each all-around winner at the Ogopogo received an all-around gold medal as well as an Ogopogo stuffed animal. For the first time in the three years Kicking Horse Gymnastics has been attending this meet, an athlete of Golden has achieved this award. In JO three senior division, Amara Schellenberg won first all-around (34.333) with first on bars (8.475), second on beam (8.975), fifth on floor (8.133), and sixth on vault (8.75). Rainya Potvin won second all-around (34.05) with third on beam (8.75), third on floor (8.75), fifth on bars (7.975), and ninth on vault (8.4). Zoey Nutt-Briggs came in fifth all-around (33.408) with second on vault (9.025), fourth on beam (8.5) and floor (8.633), and eighth on bars (7.25). Sisely Roeters came in sixth all-around (33.308) with first on floor (8.983), fourth on bars (8.05), eighth on beam (8.075), and 10th on vault (8.2). Eva Gallagher placed 11th all-around (30.625) with fifth on beam (8.475), seventh on vault (8.625), ninth on bars (6.725) and floor (6.8).

In JO seven, Akaisha Duggan took home a gold medal for her performance on floor (9.275). She placed eighth on vault (9.0), eighth on beam (8.4), ninth on bars (7.325) and eighth all-around (34.00). In JO four, Saumya Kumar placed eighth all-around (32.875) with fourth on bars (8.575), eighth on beam (8.6) and vault (7.55), and ninth on floor (8.15). Kayla Sherriff placed 13th all-around (29.025) with 12th on bars (7.5) and floor (7.675), 13th on vault (6.65), and 14th on beam (7.2). Mia Cholo competed at JO two and achieved an all-around silver medal with a gold ribbon on vault, silver ribbons for beam and floor, and a bronze ribbon for bars.

This marks the conclusion of the 2018 competitive season for Kicking Horse Gymnastics. The athletes that participate in competition train between two to nine hours each week throughout the year. They work hard to upgrade their skills and perfect their routines. Golden has been well represented by these young athletes. Anyone interested in participating in gymnastics is reminded to fill in their intention forms; these are available on the website and have been sent via e-mail to each member of the club. The fall session will include classes from parent and tot (18 months plus), preschool, home school, after school, and advanced and competitive classes.