Gymnasts land top results at Prince George Invitational

The Williams Lake Gymnastics Club sprung into the month of May with impressive results

Williams Lake Gymnastics Club competitive team members Cali MacKinnon (front from left), River Frost, Nadia Wallin, Harmony Glanville, Brooklinn Kozenko, Lara Hobi, Chloe Boucher, Tenley Glanville, coach Raeanan Brown (middle from left), Sky Johnson, Bailee-Ann Campbell, Jerrica Carter-Zimmerlee, Eloise Hobi, Izabella McMath, Ava Johnson, coach Michaela Newberry, Mackenzi Johnson (back from left), Kalli Campbell, Nya Chutskoff, Haedyn Lens and Allysia Irawan. (Angie Mindus photos)

The Williams Lake Gymnastics Club sprung into the month of May with impressive results at the Prince George Gymnastics Invitational.

And for the WLGC’s older, level 6, gymnasts — they served double duty while also competing at the Zone 8 Championships on Sunday, May 5, following Saturday’s invitational.

Michaela Newberry, WLGC level 1 and 6 coach, said her gymnasts did extremely well both days, however, really shined during the second day of the competition.

“Kalli [Campbell] wowed the judges with a nearly flawless vault and is now the Zone 8 vault champion for level sixes,” Newberry said. “She also earned the ‘best vault’ award for all age groups in level six.”

Level one gymnasts from Williams Lake, meanwhile, competed during day one of the invitational, also impressing Newberry.

“The oldest three, Eloise, Jerricka and Bailee were placed against other athletes for the first time and came out on top. Eloise placed first overall with a first on vault and bars while Bailee warned third place n vault. I’m very impressed with their hard work.”

Meanwhile, WLGC level 2-4 coach Raeanna Brown, was busy with a large group of gymnasts at the meet.

The level ones and twos were up second to compete, she said, withe 58 level 1/2 gymnasts in their category.

Brown said her level 2 gymnasts said it was exciting to get to see so many of the same faces from the judges, to other athletes.

The older level twos also received rankings during awards while the younger 2s were placed gold, silver and bronze.

Up next were the level threes and fours, who also got to compete with level fives, which was awesome for them to see, Brown said.

“They were excited but also sad as the day before their teammate Laura Strang broke her nose and wasn’t able to attend the meet,” Brown said.

The WLGC is now gearing up for its last competition of the year: the Kelowna Ogopogo Invitational from June 8-10, 2019.

Top five results from the Prince George Invitational and Zone 8 Championship are as follows:

Zone 8 Championships

• Allysia Iravan: fourth on vault

• Kalli Campbell: first on vault, fourth on beam and fourth all around

Prince George Invitational

Level 1

• Eloise Hobi: first on vault, first on bars, second on floor and first all around

• Jerrica Carter-Zimmerlee: fourth on beam, fifth all around

• Bailee-Ann Campbell: third on vault

• Milah Sellars: silver on vault, silver on bars, silver on beam, gold on floor and silver all around

• Khloe Robbins: gold on vault, silver on bars, silver on beam, silver on floor and silver all around

• Tenley Glanville: silver on vault, silver on bars, silver on beam, silver on floor and silver all around

• Brooklinn Kozenko: gold on vault, silver on bars, silver on beam, gold on floor and gold all around

• Lara Hobi: gold on vault, silver on bars, silver on beam, silver on floor and silver all around

Level 2

• Chloe Boucher: gold on vault, silver on bars, gold on beam, gold on floor and gold all around

• Raquel Tomelin: silver on vault, silver on bars, silver on beam, silver on floor and silver all around

• Cali MacKinnon: silver on vault, gold on bars, gold on beam, gold on floor and gold all around

• Nadia Wallin: second on vault, first on bars, first on floor and second all around

• Harmony Glanville: fourth on bars, fifth on floor

Level 3

• Sky Johnson: first on vault, fifth on floor

• Isabelle McMath: second on vault

Level 4

Ella McDonald: fifth on bars

Level 6

• Kalli Campbell: second on vault, second on floor

