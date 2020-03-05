GW Graham through to quarter final at senior boys basketball provincials

The Grizzlies got past the Ladysmith 49ers and now meet the Magee Lions at the Langley Events Centre

The GW Graham Grizzlies knocked off Ladysmith by a 62-49 count in their provincial opener Wednesday.

The Grizz and 49ers tipped off at the Langley Events Centre as the AAA senior boys B.C. Championships got under way.

GW Graham, the No. 3 seed in the 16 team tournament, dominated the battle of the boards, with towering twins Matthias and Zach Klim combining for 26 rebounds.

The Grizzlies out-rebounded No. 14 seed Ladysmith 48-36.

Zach led his team with 21 points, shooting eight of 14 from the field and five of 10 from the free-throw line. Cairo Almarez hit a couple of three pointers on his way to 12 points, and Matthias chipped in with 10.

The Grizzlies are back in action tonight, facing Vancouver’s Magee secondary school, the tourney’s 11th seed, in a quarter-final that starts at 6:30 p.m.

A win against the Lions will send them on to face either the No. 2 seed Vernon Panthers or No. 7 seed St. Thomas More Knights Friday.

The top seeded Duchess Park Condors are on the other side of the bracket.

Get more info online at bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com/3aboys/

