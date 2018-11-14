GW Graham stops Kelly Road Roadrunners in AA football playoff

The Grizzlies went to the air to beat their Prince George hosts in the first round of the postseason

When you have a quarterback you have a chance, and that’s why the GW Graham Grizzlies are still alive in the AA senior varsity football playoffs.

The Grizzlies have two capable pivots, and when starter Colby Bessette missed last weekend’s playoff opener because of a mission trip to Mexico, Grayson Frick stepped up with a huge performance.

Frick led an unstoppable air attack against the Kelly Road (Prince George) Roadrunners, leading GWG to a 59-6 road win.

Frick, the QB for GW Graham’s provincial contending junior team, completed 26 of 41 pass attempts for 519 yards and eight (not a mis-print) touchdowns.

The yardage and TD totals were both school records.

“Grayson had a game for the ages,” said GWG coach Laurie Smith. “We knew Kelly Road was good against the run because they play Prince George so much, so we simply committed to air it out.”

Logan Buchwitz made the most of five catches, rambling for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Liam Dallas caught 10 balls for 152 yards and two touchdowns and Jett Thomas reeled in six catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns.

Michael Hopwood came down with an 18 yard TD reception on an acrobatic catch in the corner of the end zone.

Running back Jaiden Claassen had the final receiving touchdown, and also had a rushing major.

“I can’t say enough about how Grayson came in and led our team today — he was unstoppable,” said offensive coordinator Luke Acheson. “He was patient and waited for the right windows despite a ferocious Kelly Road inside blitz.”

On defence, Buchwitz led the Grizz with seven tackles while Thomas and Matt Moore had four apiece. Austin Forgues had three tackles plus a fumble recovery and a sack and Jaxon Visser produced a timely 15 yard sack late in the game.

Since being whomped 58-7 by Langley Oct. 19, the Grizzlies have rebounded with back-to-back dominating wins.

They trounced the Samuel Robertson Tech Titans 34-7 in their regular season finale, and with momentum from the Kelly Road win at their back they hit the road for another tough playoff game Saturday.

GW Graham faces the top dog in the AA Western conference when they visit the John Barsby Bulldogs at Merle Logan Field in Nanaimo.

