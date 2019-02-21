GW Graham junior boys play underdog role at basketball provincials

One of two at-large seeds in the 32 team field, the Grizzlies face a tough opponent out of the gate.

GW Graham’s junior boys basketball team hunts for a B.C. championship this weekend.

The 50th annual provincial invitational tournament runs Saturday through Tuesday at the Langley Events Centre.

The Grizzlies are one of 32 teams in the crowded field, seeded 31st overall. They open with a tough one Saturday at 1 p.m., facing the No. 2 seed from Vancouver College.

If they win, they’ll face the winner of a game between St. Michael’s School and Terry Fox secondary.

If they lose, they’ll face the loser of that game.

See the full draw here.