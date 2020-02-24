GW Graham hoopsters punch ticket to AAA provincials

The senior boys team wrapped up their berth with a convincing win over Abbotsford's MEI Eagles.

The GW Graham senior boys and girls basketball teams are both through to provincials after impressive showings in the Eastern Fraser Valley Athletic Association playoffs.

The boys won the school’s first ever AAA EVAA championship Sunday night, beating Brookswood by a 66-61 count in a semi-final and then handlign Abbotsford’s MEI Eagles by an 84-68 count in the final.

It was a full team effort Sunday night,” said senior boys coach Jake Mouritzen. “We had a very strong game plan that we had worked on the previous three days. The boys executed the game plan to perfection for four full quarters.

“Zach and Matthias Klim had their best game in a Grizzlies uniform. The twins dominated the glass at both ends of the floors. Jude Hall, Cairo Almarez and Clay Kurtz controlled the tempo of the game all night, and pushed the ball down hill from start to finish.”

Both teams earned spots in the AAA provincial tournament which will run Mar. 4-7 at the Langley Events Centre.

Kurtz was the MVP of the EVAA tournament with Almarez and Hall drawing all-star nominations.

The Grizzly girls punched their ticket to provincials earlier, beating Robert Batemen in the EVAA third-place game.

“The GW Graham basketball family is super excited about the next two weeks of provincial tournament play,” Mouritzen said. “A huge thank-you to all the Graham alumni and families that came out Sunday night to the LEC to support the team.”

Chilliwack Progress