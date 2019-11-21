GW Graham football juniors stopped one game short of provincial final

The Grizzlies fell to the Windsor Dukes in a semi-final shootout Wednesday at Burnaby Lakes.

GW Graham’s junior varsity football team couldn’t keep up with the high-powered Windsor Dukes, falling 50-34 in a semi-final playoff game Wednesday afternoon in Burnaby.

The Grizzlies had lots of success on offence.

Receiver Tyson Orregaard had a massive game with five catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Braedon Macdonald had four grabs for 100 yards and a score and Tyson Kelly also had a major.

Quarterback Lucas Feaver checked into the game in the fourth quarter and threw a pair of TD tosses to keep his team within striking distance.

“”We had a full team of young men play their hearts out on the field today,” said GWG coach Matthew Greenfield. “This team has done amazing things all season, and as a coaching staff, we could not be more proud of them.

“We wish Windsor good luck in the finals next week.”

The Dukes will face Parksville’s Ballenas Whalers in the AA junior varsity final, under the dome Nov. 30 at B.C. Place Stadium.

——————————————————-

Don’t forget though that GW Graham’s senior varsity Grizz are still in the mix for a B.C. championship.

They are at B.C. Place Stadium Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff against the Langley Saints. The winner will face the winner of the other semi-final game between Ballenas the Vernon Panthers.