GW Graham faces Langley Christian in AA basketball provincial quarter-final

The GW Graham Grizzlies have stormed through to the quarter-final round at the AA senior girls provincial basketball championships.
The No. 3 seed Grizzlies beat the No. 6 seed Vernon Panthers by a 59-44 count Thursday night at the Langley Events Centre and will now face No. 2 seed Langley Christian in a Friday night semi-final.
It’s a chance for GWG to gain sweet, sweet revenge.
It was Langley Christian handing them a 71-65 to deprive them of a Fraser Valley championship last week.
Tip off for tonight’s game is 5:15 p.m. on the center court. The winner will face either the No. 1 seed South Kamloops Titans or the No. 5 seed St. Thomas Aquinas Fighting Saints.
The championship game will be played Saturday afternoon with a 3 p.m. start