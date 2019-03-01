GW Graham faces Langley Christian in AA basketball provincial quarter-final

While the Grizzlies disposed of the Vernon Panthers, LCS dumped St. Thomas More Collegiate.

The GW Graham Grizzlies have stormed through to the quarter-final round at the AA senior girls provincial basketball championships.

The No. 3 seed Grizzlies beat the No. 6 seed Vernon Panthers by a 59-44 count Thursday night at the Langley Events Centre and will now face No. 2 seed Langley Christian in a Friday night semi-final.

It’s a chance for GWG to gain sweet, sweet revenge.

It was Langley Christian handing them a 71-65 to deprive them of a Fraser Valley championship last week.

Tip off for tonight’s game is 5:15 p.m. on the center court. The winner will face either the No. 1 seed South Kamloops Titans or the No. 5 seed St. Thomas Aquinas Fighting Saints.

The championship game will be played Saturday afternoon with a 3 p.m. start