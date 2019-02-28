GW Graham beats Little Flower Academy in AA basketball provincial opener

Deanna and Julia Tuchsherer combined for 56 points in a dominant win at the senior girls tournament.

GW Graham’s senior girls basketball team made it look easy in their opening game of AA provincials, demolishing Little Flower Academy 92-56 at the Langley Events Centre.

The Tuchscherer sisters were dominant.

Grade 10 standout Julia Tuchscherer was nearly perfect, shooting 15 of 16 from the field en-route to a game-high 30 points. She was a beast on the glass as well, pulling down 16 rebounds.

Big sister Deanna Tuchscherer, a Grade 12 star, collected 26 points on 12-of-16 shooting, adding 12 rebounds and a steal.

Sydney Owens and Aliza Dueck hit double digits in scoring with 13 and 11 points respectively, and Dueck produced nine rebounds.

GWG, the third seed in the 16 team field, faces the sixth seeded Vernon Panthers in a Thursday night semi-final.

Tip off is at 8:15 a.m.

The winner of that game will meeting the winner of Langley Christian/St. Thomas More Collegiate in a Friday night semi-final.

The championship game is Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.