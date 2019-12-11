GW Graham basketball star Julia Tuchscherer chosen for Canada camp

The Grade 10 student is limited by a broken hand, but will do her best at a five day camp in Toronto

Julia Tuchscherer (left) in action for the GW Graham Grizzlies in a senior girls basketball game against the Langley Saints. (Eric J. Welsh/ The Progress)

A broken hand isn’t keeping Julia Tuchscherer away from a Basketball Canada evaluation camp in Toronto.

The teenager is taking a break from her studies at GW Graham, joining 56 others at the five day Women’s National Age-Group Assessment Camp at Humber College.

Sixteen of the players are born in 2002, and the rest are born in 2003, 2004 and 2005.

As a 2004, Tuchscherer is trying to secure a spot on Canada’s U-17 team, which will compete next August at the FIBA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2020 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Julia’s older sister, Deanna, has played in that tournament.

Tuchscherer will be limited physically at the camp thanks to a hand injury sustained in a recent high school game, one that is expected to keep her off the court for six to eight weeks.

But the Grade 10 student is able to participate in off-court work, including educational sessions sport sciences.

“We are excited to see the top nationally identified athletes compete and challenge themselves in our world class training environment,” said Denise Dignard, Basketball Canada’s Director of Women’s High Performance. “As part of their long-term development, our staff will provide guidance on what they need to individually work on as we prepare for this summer’s U-17 and U-18 teams.”