Gryphons land 3-1 record at Condor Classic

The SSS girls basketball team continued their odyssey to excellence with a powerful 3-1 performance at the Condor Classic in Prince George last weekend. (Contributed photo)

Better execution and more efficient scoring last weekend led the Smithers Secondary girls basketball squad to an improved performance last weekend as they played to a 3-1 record at the annual Condor Classic in Prince George with host Duchess Park, one of the top five ranked teams in the province.

The girls played Kelly Road in their first game on Thursday night, dominating 73-39. Chantal Gammie led all scorers with 18 points.

In their second game the Gryphons faced Northside and continued to fill the bucket with a 96-41 win. Haley Hanchard controlled the game with 18 points and a great all-around shooting, passing and defensive game.

This set them up with an early morning game against the strong host and number four AA-ranked Duchess Park team. After a good start, our girls struggled to score and take care of the ball in the second quarter, digging themselves into a big hole.

A very solid second half kept the game respectable despite the 75-41 final score.

“The learning gained from playing these top teams was invaluable,” said coach Chris van der Mark.

The girls wrapped up their games on the weekend with their most complete outing of the season to date against a very tough and highly ranked A team, Nechako Valley. They started finding their shooting range, and poured in 10 second half three pointers en route to a 71-35 victory. Mackinley Unruh led all scorers with 13 points.

Overall some very good improvements in the second week of the school season. Smithers will host Hazelton Secondary at 1:30 p.m. this Friday and Caledonia at 7 p.m. Come out and cheer on your Gryphons! Wear your blue, white, and gold!

