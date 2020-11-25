Group fitness classes cancelled at Nelson, Salmo rec centres

Parking enforcement is also coming to the Nelson and District Community Complex

Group fitness classes are suspended at the Nelson and District Community Complex following new COVID-19 restrictions on recreation made by the B.C. health ministry Tuesday.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK), in a press release issued Wednesday, announced it was pausing a number of offerings at rec centres in Nelson, Salmo, Creston and Castlegar.

In Nelson, the following classes are on hold: classical hatha yoga, hatha flow yoga, Sunday morning yoga, chair yoga, work to progress, deep water cardio aqua-fit, water walking, gentle joints, spin and strength, barre, step it up and full body Fridays.

The fast fitness boot camp and mellow yoga classes are also on pause at the Salmo Recreation and Fitness Centre.

Activities that can continue include swimming, public skating, individual fitness, indoor sport night, tennis, soccer, badminton, volleyball, adult hockey, recreation hockey, pickleball and indoor walking.

The health ministry has said it expects updated guidelines for impact recreation organizations to be released this week.

Meanwhile, a new agreement between the RDCK and the City of Nelson will see bylaw enforcement start monitoring the rec centre parking lot.

Parking at the NDCC will be two hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as of Dec. 1.

The NDCC’s parking lot is typically packed, and not always with cars belonging to users of the facility.

“We do not want to ticket our community members. However, we need to create accessible options for our diverse community to park within reach of the facility to allow access for those with mobility issues, large equipment and young children to reach us safely,” said NDCC manager Marty Benson in a statement.

“We have heard from our community members how important this issue is for everyone. We encourage everyone to work together with us to support appropriate parking lot usage.”

The RDCK says enforcement in December will begin with an education program, with failure to comply warnings handed out in lieu of tickets.

