Grizzlies’ season ends in overtime loss

Victoria wasn't able to pull off another comeback

T.J. Friedmann handles the puck against the Powell River Kings, who defeated the Victoria Grizzlies 3-2 in Game 2 at The Q Centre. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press)

The Victoria Grizzlies’ season has come to an end.

Victoria lost in overtime to the Powell River Kings 4-3, in Game 5 of the best-of-seven series. The win put the Kings on top of the Island division.

The Grizzlies made a historic comeback in the first round against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, to take the series 4-3, but in the two playoff rounds, the Grizzlies only ever led in one game, Round 1, Game 7.

Victoria’s distribution of points was spread, Cameron Thompson was the top goal scorer throughout the playoffs and had seven goals and three assists. Eathn Nother scored five goals and had four assists and Alex Newhook had three goals and six assists.

The Kings move on to the semifinals to play the winner of the Surrey Eagles and Prince George Spruce Kings. The Eagles and the Spruce Kings will be playing Game 6 tonight.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com