Grizzlies playing Kamloops in round one of playoffs

They finished the regular season with 39 wins and six losses

It’s playoff time!

The Revelstoke Grizzlies will be facing the Kamloops Storm in round one of the KIJHL playoffs in the coming weeks.

At the end of the regular season the Grizzlies finished second in the league with 82 points. First is the Kimberley Dynamiters with 83 points, third is Fernie with 71 points.

After last season’s provincial win, the Grizzlies had an outstanding season once again with 39 wins, six losses and one tie.

Catch the playoff action in Revelstoke on Feb. 28 and 29, and, if necessary, March 5 and March 7.

The team will be playing in Kamloops March 2 and 3, and, if needed, March 6.

To win the division title the Grizzlies need to win four games in the best of seven series.

All games are at 7 p.m. and tickets for the Revelstoke games are available at Revy Outdoors, Skookum, RMR Guest Services, and Everything Revelstoke.

