Grizzlies headed to round two of the playoffs

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are moving on to the the Kootenay conference championship after winning the first round of the playoffs against the Kamloops Storm.

The Grizzlies won the first two games at home, 6-0 and 5-2, over the weekend and continued their winning streak on the road, winning 3-1 on March 2 and 2-1 on March 3.

On March 2, the Storm scored first, on a powerplay, with less than four minutes left on the clock. Two minutes later Revelstoke answered with a goal by Raymond Speerbrecker, assisted by Carter Anderson.

There were no goals scored in the second period.

In the third, Rider McCallum netted goal number two for the Grizzlies, on a powerplay, with an assist by Brandon Kasdorf. Four minutes later, with just over three left in the game, Sam Petruch scored a short-handed goal for the Grizzlies, assisted by Dalton Irvine.

There were 18 penatlies between the two teams and goalie Noah Desouza saved 14 shots. The Kamloops goalie Ethan Paulin-Hatch saved 28 shots.

Game 4 of the series saw zero goals in the first period and only two penalities total.

The Grizzlies’ Anderson put the first puck in the net of the night, unassisted, with 17:08 left on the clock.

In the second there were six penalties awarded.

In the third period, the Storm answered back, but almost 40 seconds later, the Grizzlies took the lead back, with a goal by Nathan Cohen-Wallis, assisted by Irvine.

There were seven penalties awarded in the third period.

Desouza saved 17 shots, and Paulin-Hatch saved 42.

The Grizzlies will play for the conference title against either the North Okanagan Knights or the Kelowna Chiefs. At the moment the Chiefs are ahead 3-1 in the series with game five March 5.

On the otherside of the playoff bracket, the Beaver Valley Nitehawks have advanced to the Kootenay conference final. They will play either the Kimberley Dynamiters or the Creston Valley Thunder Cats. At the moment Kimberley is ahead 3-1 in the series, with game five March 5.

