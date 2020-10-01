Grimwood steps down as Cowichan Capitals head coach

Geoff Grimwood served as head coach and general manager from May to October 2020. (Black Press file photo)

Geoff Grimwood has resigned from the Cowichan Valley Capitals without ever coaching a game for the B.C. Hockey League team.

Grimwood’s departure from the roles of head coach and general manager was announced on Thursday, one day before the team was scheduled to open the BCHL exhibition season in Port Alberni.

Grimwood was hired in May to replace Mike Vandekamp, who left the team to coach the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Grande Prairie Storm.

“Effective today I have resigned my position of GM and eead Coach over ethical and philosophical differences with ownership,” Grimwood said in a statement released by the Caps. “I have certain values that guide how I coach. I no longer felt comfortable continuing in this situation. I truly enjoyed my time with the players, staff, team governor Shari Paterson, and wish the Cowichan Valley Capitals and its supporters all the best.”

Brian Passmore will step behind the bench as interim coach until a permanent replacement can be found for Grimwood. Passmore coached the Caps in 2017-18.

Cowichan Valley Citizen