‘Green’ women’s side falls to Comox

After the Cowichan Rugby Football club had to amalgamate with Westshore in order to field a senior women’s rugby team last spring, the club now has the numbers for a team of its own this season.

There are still some growing pains as the new players get used to each other, as the team learned in a 33-10 loss on the road against the Comox Kickers last Saturday.

“We are a very green team,” Cowichan captain Sherry Spence commented. “Carolyn Gudmundseth was our only experienced back. We had a couple newcomers, as well as players playing out of position. So when you think of all those strikes against us, I think we had a very positive first game.”

After a lopsided first half, the second was more even as both teams scored one try. Gudmundseth and Tyson Beukeboom scored Cowichan’s tries, and Beukeboom and Hannah Morton were named Players of the Match.

The Cowichan women have this weekend off, then return to action at home against Comox on Sept. 28.