Greater Victoria invited to pitch at Horseshoe Mania

There’s a reason that pitching horseshoes is an activity that has withstood the test of time.

It’s an activity almost anyone can enjoy.

And in April, anyone will have a chance to give it a go. The second annual Horseshoe Mania returns for a day full of horseshoe pitching at Glanford Park in Saanich.

Hosted by the Greater Victoria Horseshoe Pitching Association (GVHPA), the all-day community event is ‘for all ages and walks of life’ and requires no prior experience.

GVHPA league and tournament director Tom Moffat said the best thing about horseshoes is that it can be fun or competitive.

“It’s a sport you can come out once a week and play or you can be competitive,” he said, adding the GVHPA has members from six-years-old to 94.

At Horseshoe Mania, teams of two are drawn, and participants are paired with a competitor. Teams are re-drawn seven times.

Horseshoe Mania is on Saturday, April 6. There is a $10 entry fee for participants. Sign-in starts at 8:30 a.m. and games run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Refreshments, concession items and lunch will be available.

