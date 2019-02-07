Greater Victoria Hall of Fame accepting nominations

The Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame is accepting inductee nominations for 2019.

There are four categories for induction: athletes and teams, coaches and officials, and builders and media.

Nominations will be accepted until Feb. 28.

Established in 1991, the Hall of Fame recognizes and celebrates the outstanding performances and contributions of individuals from Greater Victoria who have brought distinction to themselves, their sport, community and country.

The 2019 inductees will join more than 200 athletes, teams and builders, whose achievements and legacies can be seen at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria and in the Westin at Bear Mountain.

“We rely on the public to alert us to the accomplishments of the amazing people who make up the Greater Victoria sport community,” said Lois Smith, chair of the induction nominations committee.

Induction criteria, instructions and the application form are all available on the Hall of Fame’s website – www.gvshof.ca under the inductions tab.

