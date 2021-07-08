Greater Vernon Minor Hockey names new hockey operations director

Sam Mowat is excited about the position and about the potential return of minor hockey in 2021

Sam Mowat (right) is the new director of hockey operations for Greater Vernon Minor Hockey. (Facebook photo)

During the extreme Okanagan heat wave, Sam Mowat’s mind was wandering to the chill of a hockey rink.

Mowat is the new director of hockey operations for Greater Vernon Minor Hockey.

“It may have been 45 Celsius outside last week and hockey might have been the furthest thing from your mind, but Greater Vernon Minor Hockey Association is full steam ahead completing plans for an awesome return to hockey this September,” said an enthusiastic Mowat. “Minor hockey is back.”

The Greater Vernon Minor Hockey Association is welcoming back players, both new and returning, for another exciting season of minor hockey. Mowat understands that now, more than ever, it is important that hockey families in the community feel confident that they are signing up for a reliable program.

“Given last year’s COVID-19-driven interruptions there may still be some folks who are waiting to be sure GVMHA is planning for a regular-season this fall,” he said. “Everyone in the Vernon area should know that GVMHA is 100% preparing to go back to a normal play and spectating structure. This in anticipation of a positive Step 4 re-opening announcement on Sept. 7 by the B.C. Health Officer.”

Mowat is excited about what is already happening to get ready for the season start-up. The new Vernon Vipers/GVMHA Summer Camp is running in early August, fall rRegistrations are now flowing in and the caliber of coaching applications being submitted is very promising.

For more information on fall registration and summer hockey camp, families can check out the GVMHA website http://www.vernonminorhockey.com for full details.

Vernon Morning Star