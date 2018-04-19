Great year for Ridge Meadows Racers

sports@mapleridgenews.com

The Ridge Meadows Racers speed skating club can look back on a successful season, capped by a strong showing by the club at the Canada West Championships with siblings Sammy and Annabelle Green finishing as champions in their age classes.

Four Ridge Meadow Racers qualified to represent B.C. in the championships, held in Abbotsford.

In the T2T 12 male class, Samuel Green took home gold in the 400m, 1500m, and 3000m events and won first overall.

Jared Bolland took gold in the 3000m and silvers in the 200m, 400m and 1500m which placed him second overall.

In the T2T 14 female, Annabelle Green took gold in the 400m, 1500m, 3000mpts and a silver in 200m, finishing first overall.

In the T2T 13 female, Catalina Shupe placed third in the 3000m B, second in 200m and ninth overall in her age class.

The club had nine skaters qualify for the provincials held in the Abbotsford March 3 and 4.

Marshall Shupe who skated in the junior performance male division, finished first overall taking gold overall. Longtai (Ted) Deng finished second overall.

Samuel and Annabell Green both finished first overall in their divisions.

Jared Bolland (T2T 14-year-old male division) also took home overall gold, and Adam Abbott had a sixth-place finish overall in the same class.

Catalina Shupe (T2T 13-year-old female division) had a fourth-place overall finish, taking an iron medal.