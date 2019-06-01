Great turnout for 48th BC Forest Service Trap Shoot

The 48th BC Forest Service Trap Shoot was held at Alexis Creek's Chilcotin Rod and Gun Club Range

Photo submittedQuesnel Quality picked up the win at the Alexis Creek Trap Shoot as the highest scoring trap and skeet team. For their efforts they were awarded the Jack Lynn Memorial Trophy. The Quesnel Quality team were Terry Street, Gord Wall, Ted Traer, Andres Street, and Adam Veley, scored 104 out of a possible 125 points.

Brian Rosengren

Special to the Tribune

The 48th BC Forest Service Trap Shoot was held at Alexis Creek’s Chilcotin Rod and Gun Club Range on Saturday, May 25, it started off rainy but improved, except for the mud.

It was great turnout with 55 shooters comprised of 11 five-person shotgun trap and skeet teams, and individual .22 calibre rifle shooters.

Alexis Creek and Williams Lake staff from the Cariboo-Chilcotin District of the BC Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources, organized the event and the Ravens unit crew setup the tents, tables, and chairs. Sam Davis ensured our vintage clay pigeon throwers were operational for the day.

Barry Jenkins and Mike Carlson (BC Forest Service retirees and have been present for most of the 48 years) served as range masters — Barry for the shot-gunners, and Mike for the rifle shooters. Adam Veley also served as range master and gave the safety briefing.

READ MORE: Sun reigns at Alexis Creek Trap Shoot

Quesnel Quality was the highest scoring trap and skeet team and awarded the Jack Lynn Memorial Trophy. The Quesnel Quality team were Terry Street, Gord Wall, Ted Traer, Andres Street, and Adam Veley, scored 104 out of a possible 125 points.

Adam Veley was the Top Gun with a 23 out of 25. Connie Haley was the female Top Gun with 17 out of 25.

Reid Fitchner was the last man standing on the first Annie Oakley trap shoot line.

Oleh Chapman triumphed on the second Annie Oakley line.

The .22 calibre rifle shooting winners, listed first to third, were; Connie Haley, Peggy Menning, and Andrea Robinson for the women and Rio Eidse, Meacham Carlson-Campbell and Rune Eidse for the youth.

Team “Drop Kick Murphy” won a hard fought battle for the lowest-score trophy, the Broken Shotgun, , and Bob Lomavatu won the corresponding 179th fastest gun trophy.

Everyone enjoyed the competitive fun, great food and camaraderie, to me it is like an Alexis Creek Forest Service reunion every year.

sports@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter