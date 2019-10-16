Great turnout for 2019 Slam Jam/Ride for Ryley in Quesnel

The rain stopped just in time for the 2019 Slam Jam/Ride for Ryley Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Quesnel Skate Park, and there was a great turnout of competitors and spectators to celebrate community, sport and the impact one young man had in his short life.
The Ride for Ryley honours avid skateboarder and BMX rider Ryley Merritt, who died in a car accident last year at the age of 20.
A mural in Ryley’s honour featuring wings coming out of bike handlebars keeps his memory alive at the skate park where he spent so much time.
During Sunday’s competition, Ryley’s BMX bike was displayed on top of a bike rack. As the crowd and competitors watched, Ray Merritt took a ride for Ryley on his bike right before the BMX competition.
“Ryley was a very phenomenal young man that excelled at every single sport he did,” Crystal Brekke, one of the event organizers, said right after Ray’s ride. “He was a staple at this skate park. Although he is not with us in body, he is with us every single day.”
Throughout the rest of the afternoon, others periodically took Ryley’s bike down from the rack and took it for a turn.
Brekke thanked Red Tomato Pies for making pizza on their day off and thanked AUL Industrial Repairs for sponsoring the Ride for Ryley and the West Quesnel Business Association for hosting the skate jam.
“I’m just glad everyone came out,” she said. “Everyone came early to help dry the park.”
This year’s competition featured the youngest-ever rider, three-year-old Hunter Dillabough, who won first place in beginner skateboard.
Brekke says next year’s Slam Jam/Ride for Ryley will be two separate events and will take place in August.
RESULTS
Beginner Scooter
1st: Michael Elgert
2nd: Rhykker Berry
3rd: Sidney Elgert
Intermediate Scooter
1st: Kameron Pinsent
2nd: Leighland Sampson
Advanced Scooter
1st: Kalum Leboe
2nd: Spencer Lust
Beginner Skateboard
1st: Hunter Dillabough
Advanced Skateboard
1st: Jacob Lisk
2nd (tie): Taylor Simpson
2nd (tie): Robert “Rawbycee” Clark
3rd: Rhys Whittaker
Beginner BMX
1st: Taylor Simpson
2nd: Rhys Whittaker
3rd: Robert “Rawbycee” Clark
Intermediate BMX
1st: Mykola Hendricks
2nd: David Pio
3rd: Jacob Annis
Advanced BMX
1st: Bryn Nelson
2nd: Dylan Hamel
3rd: Chance Forgrave
Best Send It
Bryn Nelson
Best Bail
Mykola Hendricks
Kalum Leboe
