Great turnout for 2019 Slam Jam/Ride for Ryley in Quesnel

Three-year-old Hunter Dillabough was the youngest-ever rider and won first in beginner skateboard

Bryn Nelson competes in advanced BMX at the 2019 Slam Jam/Ride for Ryley Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Quesnel Skate Park. Nelson finished first in the competition and won the award for Best Send It. Lindsay Chung photo

The rain stopped just in time for the 2019 Slam Jam/Ride for Ryley Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Quesnel Skate Park, and there was a great turnout of competitors and spectators to celebrate community, sport and the impact one young man had in his short life.

The Ride for Ryley honours avid skateboarder and BMX rider Ryley Merritt, who died in a car accident last year at the age of 20.

A mural in Ryley’s honour featuring wings coming out of bike handlebars keeps his memory alive at the skate park where he spent so much time.

During Sunday’s competition, Ryley’s BMX bike was displayed on top of a bike rack. As the crowd and competitors watched, Ray Merritt took a ride for Ryley on his bike right before the BMX competition.

“Ryley was a very phenomenal young man that excelled at every single sport he did,” Crystal Brekke, one of the event organizers, said right after Ray’s ride. “He was a staple at this skate park. Although he is not with us in body, he is with us every single day.”

Throughout the rest of the afternoon, others periodically took Ryley’s bike down from the rack and took it for a turn.

Brekke thanked Red Tomato Pies for making pizza on their day off and thanked AUL Industrial Repairs for sponsoring the Ride for Ryley and the West Quesnel Business Association for hosting the skate jam.

“I’m just glad everyone came out,” she said. “Everyone came early to help dry the park.”

This year’s competition featured the youngest-ever rider, three-year-old Hunter Dillabough, who won first place in beginner skateboard.

Brekke says next year’s Slam Jam/Ride for Ryley will be two separate events and will take place in August.

RESULTS

Beginner Scooter

1st: Michael Elgert

2nd: Rhykker Berry

3rd: Sidney Elgert

Intermediate Scooter

1st: Kameron Pinsent

2nd: Leighland Sampson

Advanced Scooter

1st: Kalum Leboe

2nd: Spencer Lust

Beginner Skateboard

1st: Hunter Dillabough

Advanced Skateboard

1st: Jacob Lisk

2nd (tie): Taylor Simpson

2nd (tie): Robert “Rawbycee” Clark

3rd: Rhys Whittaker

Beginner BMX

1st: Taylor Simpson

2nd: Rhys Whittaker

3rd: Robert “Rawbycee” Clark

Intermediate BMX

1st: Mykola Hendricks

2nd: David Pio

3rd: Jacob Annis

Advanced BMX

1st: Bryn Nelson

2nd: Dylan Hamel

3rd: Chance Forgrave

Best Send It

Bryn Nelson

Best Bail

Mykola Hendricks

Kalum Leboe

