Grand Forks resident rides for mental health

Grand Forks’ own Greylin Brummet participated in the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Ride Don’t Hide bike ride for mental health on Sunday. Brummet said she raised $206, part of the over $1.7 million raised by the Canadian Mental Health Association across Canada. Brummet said that in addition to raising money, she hopes the ride raises awareness about mental health for everyone and puts an end to the stigma of mental illness. (Greylin Brummet/Submitted)