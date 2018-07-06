Grand Forks’ own Greylin Brummet participated in the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Ride Don’t Hide bike ride for mental health on Sunday. Brummet said she raised $206, part of the over $1.7 million raised by the Canadian Mental Health Association across Canada. Brummet said that in addition to raising money, she hopes the ride raises awareness about mental health for everyone and puts an end to the stigma of mental illness. (Greylin Brummet/Submitted)

Grand Forks resident rides for mental health

The ride raises awareness of mental health issues.

KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Grand Forks Gazette

The ride raises awareness of mental health issues.

Previous story
B.C. native Grimwood joins Warriors’ staff
Next story
Golden Wings Soccer Tournament welcomes over 50 teams to Campbell River

Just Posted

Let’s discuss important things

  • 21 hours ago

 

East Shore Kootenay Lake residents concerned about back-country proposal

 

Bike lanes, landscaped median coming to Estevan Road

 

Train victim’s friends remember Jack: ‘He was a gift’

 

Most Read