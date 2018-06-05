Grand Forks International cancelled for 2018

Recent flooding was a determining factor in cancelling the tournament.

The organizing committee of the 2018 Grand Forks International announced on Wednesday the tournament has been cancelled for this year.

In a statement posted to Facebook, organizers cited a severe lack of accommodations for teams, as well as volunteer burn-out after flooding earlier this month.

“There is too much uncertainty in the coming few months to make commitments to travelling teams or to allow us to entertain holding any kind of successful event due to these logistical challenges facing us as a whole,” said the statement posted to Facebook Wednesday.

The 2019 tournament is schedule for June 25-July 1, 2019.

Ticket holders can contact gfi.ticketsandinfo@gmail.com or 250-442-6648 for information on ticket refunds, or see the Grand Forks International Facebook page.

Previous story
‘Weekend logger’ electrical contact incidents on the rise
Next story
Okanagan Lake paddlers rescued

Just Posted

TimberWest seeks artists for First Nations art showcase

  • 9 hours ago

 

Grand Forks International cancelled for 2018

  • 9 hours ago

 

Concerns raised over reduced access to KGH therapeutic pool

  • 9 hours ago

 

Armchair Book Club: Hotel Silence and A Long Way from Home

  • 9 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Okanagan flavour in GolfBC Championship field

    A Predator Ridge gold ambassador and Okanagan Golf Club pro will play at Gallagher's June 14 to 17

  • Grand Forks International cancelled for 2018

    Recent flooding was a determining factor in cancelling the tournament.

  • Revelstoke Derailers crush their season opener

    The Revelstoke Derailers skated their first bout of the season against Vernon's Farmers' Slaughters on Saturday evening at the Revelstoke Forum, winning 186-144.