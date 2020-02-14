Grade 9 Comox basketball team qualifies for junior provincials

The Grade 9 girls basketball team at Highland Secondary competed in two divisions this season.

The Grade 9 girls basketball team at Highland Secondary has been selected to compete at the junior provincial championships.

The Grade 9 girls basketball team at Highland Secondary competed in two divisions this season.

The Raiders placed second in the Grade 9 league, and went 4-3 in the junior (Grade 9/10) league.

They placed second at the VIU junior tournament.

“With a school of only 50 Grade 9 girls, nine girls are on the team and are doing extremely well,” coach Brian Stevens said. “We are a fast, hard-working team who never stops until the game is over. Competing against the older teams this year has really given us amazing competition and has allowed us to improve immensely.”

The Raiders are the only Grade 9 team from Vancouver Island selected to compete at the provincial championships in Port Coquitlam, Feb. 27-29.

Comox Valley Record