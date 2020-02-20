Grade 8 Totems get set for basketball provincials

Semiahmoo Secondary boys team has city, South Fraser banners under its belt

The Semiahmoo Totems Grade 8 boys basketball team celebrates after its win at SSSAA championships. (Contributed photo)

Two down, one big one left to go.

The Semiahmoo Totems Grade 8 boys basketball team is on a roll of late, having won both city and South Fraser zone championships, but are now preparing for their biggest test of the season – provincials.

The South Surrey squad will be in the B.C. championship field at Abbotsford’s M.E.I. Feb. 27-29.

The Totems punched their ticket to the provincial showdown earlier this month by winning the inaugural South Fraser zone banner – the former Fraser Valley zone was split into smaller parts this season.

In the South Fraser final, held in Richmond, Semiahmoo defeated the Fleetwood Park Dragons 74-60.

“Tight game most of the way,” said Totems coach Les Brown.

Semiahmoo’s Andre Juco was named MVP of the South Fraser tournament, while teammates Torian Lee and Jodham Waraich were named first team all-stars.

Prior to the zone tournament, the Totems defeated the Tamanawis Wildcats 59-38 to claim top spot in the Surrey city tournament, which held at Fleetwood Park Secondary as part of the Surrey Secondary Schools Athletic Association’s ‘Super Saturday’ event.

With a spot in provincials locked up, the Grade 8 Totems have qualified for the B.C. event for three straight years, which Brown called “quite an accomplishment” for his young squad.

“Our senior boys program has done amazing things… these boys come here in Grade 8 and have to figure out the school… and work extremely hard on the court in a very short amount of time,” Brown said.

“They all want to be part of the tradition that is here and it is really great to see.”

