Grade 3 students enjoyed day of snowshoeing and skiing

Carman Smith (r) wears a Canada hat as he gets ready to show some Grade 3 students and a couple of parents how to snowshoe. (Submitted photo)

Submitted

Barriere Outdoor Club once again hosted its annual ski and snowshoe for Barriere Elementary School Grade 3 students on Wednesday, March 4 at Barriere Forks Trails.

Teachers, parents and Barriere Outdoor Club volunteers all worked together to create an educational and fun day for the students as they skied and snowshoed along the well-groomed trails. Educational stations featuring antlers, animal tracks, animal teeth, tree cones and tree branches had been set up along the snowshoe trails to teach the students about the various indigenous animals and trees in the area.

The students were also asked some challenging, fun questions to test their wildlife knowledge. At the end of the day door prizes were handed out and a special homemade snowman treat was given to all the Grade 3s and volunteers.

“Barriere Outdoor Club would like to thank the Barriere Legion, Lower North Thompson Community Forest, NT Communities Foundation for assisting with the funding needed to put on these outdoor programs we offer,” said Mary Maclennan, club vice-president and ski and snowshoe programs coordinator. “I would also like to thank the numerous and dedicated volunteers it takes to run these programs. What a wonderful community we live in to have such great support for these events!”

Barriere Star Journal